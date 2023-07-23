Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 378 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,061 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,286 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 138,951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 36,625 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 674,348 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $142,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.75.

Insider Activity

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $233.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

