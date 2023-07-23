Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 587 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,183 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,639 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $223.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $215.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 19.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

