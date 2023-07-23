The Goldman Sachs Group Increases ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target to $79.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $69.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.70.

MAN stock opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.67. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $92.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.04). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

