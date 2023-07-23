Loop Capital Raises Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $215.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LOW. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $224.96.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $233.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $235.07.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.90%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,594 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,734,142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,129 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

