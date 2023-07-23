Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $430.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $408.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Securities raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $458.36.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $462.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $438.60 billion, a PE ratio of 73.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $469.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $561,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

