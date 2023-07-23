Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KOS. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.42.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

KOS opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.74. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87.

Insider Transactions at Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $393.87 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 51.10%. Analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $749,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,532 shares in the company, valued at $665,869.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Stories

