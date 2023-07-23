Truist Financial Boosts Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $525.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $430.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $458.36.

Shares of LLY opened at $462.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $446.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $296.32 and a 52-week high of $469.87. The company has a market cap of $438.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

