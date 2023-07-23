Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.40.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $270.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average is $61.29.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

