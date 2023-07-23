International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Given “Neutral” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an inline rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.75.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $138.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.80. The company has a market cap of $126.16 billion, a PE ratio of 64.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

