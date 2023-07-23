KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Raised to $13.00 at Wedbush

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KEY. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.36.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.