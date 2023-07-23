Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Raised to $19.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

IVZ stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. Invesco has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

