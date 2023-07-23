Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Raised to $19.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.50% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.
Invesco Stock Down 0.4 %
IVZ stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. Invesco has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.