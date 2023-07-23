Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Raised to $19.00

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2023

Invesco (NYSE:IVZGet Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

Invesco Stock Down 0.4 %

IVZ stock opened at $17.84 on Friday. Invesco has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.