Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JNPR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.52%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $28,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,763.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,143,793.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $28,089.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,763.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $829,719 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

