StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Trading Up 22.7 %

Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.34% of Impac Mortgage at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.