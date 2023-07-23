Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) PT Raised to $21.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an underweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 87.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $23.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 383.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,316,000 after buying an additional 2,463,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 25,922,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,049,000 after buying an additional 1,133,241 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,276,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,266,000 after buying an additional 256,343 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

