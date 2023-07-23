JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target to $67.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Magna International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of MGA opened at $62.33 on Thursday. Magna International has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Magna International Announces Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Magna International had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Magna International will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.05%.

Institutional Trading of Magna International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Magna International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Magna International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Magna International by 96.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Magna International by 664.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Magna International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.