JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 0.9 %
AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AG Mortgage Investment Trust
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.