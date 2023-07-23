JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 72,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

