Mplx’s (MPLX) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE MPLX opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.41. Mplx has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mplx will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.90%.

Institutional Trading of Mplx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Mplx by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mplx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.