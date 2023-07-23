Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Carvana in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carvana from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carvana from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.83.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.07. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Carvana will post -5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Carvana by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

