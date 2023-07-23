3M (NYSE:MMM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.25.

Shares of MMM opened at $104.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $152.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after buying an additional 39,279,467 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

