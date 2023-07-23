OLO (NYSE:OLO) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.70.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OLO stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. OLO has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $14.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.79 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $60,671.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,534.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $60,671.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,534.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $57,453.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,309.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,690 shares of company stock valued at $143,378 in the last ninety days. 39.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in OLO by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in OLO by 485.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OLO

(Get Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.