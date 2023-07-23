CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLDP) Trading 1.1% Higher

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDP – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.45 and last traded at $27.40. 6,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 7,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

CareCloud Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.15.

CareCloud Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.2292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.18%.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

