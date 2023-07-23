Kernel Group (NASDAQ:KRNLW) Shares Up 31.6%

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 31.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 18,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 34,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Kernel Group Stock Up 31.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kernel Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kernel Group stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,363,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

