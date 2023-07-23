FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Trading Up 0.3%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.72. Approximately 4,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 6,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

