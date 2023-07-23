Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIVW) Shares Up 1.7%

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIVW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.91. 6,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 74,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 37,537 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,021,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $557,000.

