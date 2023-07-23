BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS) Trading 0.1% Higher

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.84 and last traded at C$11.83. 12,685 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 7,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.82.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.01.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th.

