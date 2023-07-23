Baijiayun Group (NASDAQ:RTC) Trading Down 0.1%

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 33,811 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 15,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Baijiayun Group Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Baijiayun Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 140,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.31% of Baijiayun Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the provision of video-centric technology solutions. It offers video SaaS/PaaS, video cloud and software, and video AI and system solutions for communications and collaboration needs of enterprises of all sizes and industries. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

