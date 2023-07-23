Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) Trading 0.2% Higher

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.57. 5,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.53.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Main International ETF stock. Main Management LLC bought a new position in Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,081,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,357,000. Main International ETF accounts for 4.7% of Main Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.
The Main International ETF (INTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a fund-of-funds containing non-US equity exposure. The fund is actively managed, seeking long term capital appreciation through equity exposure and covered option writing strategies. INTL was launched on Dec 1, 2022 and is managed by Main Funds.
