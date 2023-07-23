Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) Trading 0.2% Higher

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.59 and last traded at $21.57. 5,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

Main International ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.74.

Get Main International ETF alerts:

Main International ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

Insider Activity at Main International ETF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main International ETF

In other Main International ETF news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.18 per share, for a total transaction of $252,540.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,280.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Main International ETF news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,991,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.18 per share, with a total value of $252,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,280.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Main International ETF stock. Main Management LLC bought a new position in Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,081,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,357,000. Main International ETF accounts for 4.7% of Main Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Main International ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Main International ETF (INTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a fund-of-funds containing non-US equity exposure. The fund is actively managed, seeking long term capital appreciation through equity exposure and covered option writing strategies. INTL was launched on Dec 1, 2022 and is managed by Main Funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.