Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WESTW) Trading Down 6.3%

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC (NASDAQ:WESTW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 13,363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 38,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Westrock Coffee in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Westrock Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Westrock Coffee in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 505.5% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 732,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 611,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,782,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 772,233 shares during the last quarter.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC roasts, produces, and distributes coffee. It offers coffee and tea; coffee accessories, such as creamer and sugar; and brewing equipment and dispensers. It also offers coffee containers, various blends, ceramic and travel mugs, burlap totes, T-shirts, elephant hoodies, and retro box hoodies.

