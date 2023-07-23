Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN) Trading Down 3.9%

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 17,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 52,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imunon in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Imunon alerts:

Imunon Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Trading of Imunon

Imunon ( NASDAQ:IMNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. Imunon had a negative return on equity of 63.85% and a negative net margin of 7,179.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Imunon, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMNN. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Imunon in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Imunon in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imunon in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Imunon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imunon, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The Company's lead clinical programs comprise IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development; and ThermoDox for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.