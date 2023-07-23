Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGYWW) Stock Price Down 4%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 119,270 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 53,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 123,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Pagaya Technologies Company Profile
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in United the States, Israel, and the Cayman Islands. It offers AI-driven credit and analysis technology that assists partners to originate credit and other assets, enables real-time customer credit evaluation, and connects investors, partners, and their customers.
