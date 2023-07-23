Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) Shares Up 0.5%

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.38 and last traded at $9.90. 114,143 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 104,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alvotech from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Alvotech Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alvotech

Alvotech ( NYSE:ALVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Alvotech will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alvotech in the first quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alvotech in the second quarter worth $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Alvotech in the first quarter worth $195,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alvotech in the second quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alvotech in the second quarter worth $431,000.

Alvotech Company Profile

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

