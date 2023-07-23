TOP Financial Group (NASDAQ:TOP) Trading 1.1% Higher

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.04 and last traded at $7.57. 992,690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,881,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TOP Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TOP Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in TOP Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in TOP Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

