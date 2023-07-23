Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:HOTL) Shares Up 0.6%

Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:HOTL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.26 and last traded at $15.26. 1,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 423% from the average session volume of 290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $763,945.00, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:HOTL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 83,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 83.94% of Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF

The Kelly Hotel & Lodging Sector ETF (HOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Strategic Hotel & Lodging Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of hotel and lodging stocks from developed countries. HOTL was launched on Jan 12, 2022 and is managed by Kelly.

