Glantus (LON:GLAN) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of Glantus Holdings PLC (LON:GLAN – Get Free Report) rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.90 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.25). Approximately 21,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 65,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.25).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Glantus in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Glantus Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £9.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.29 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 378.68, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Glantus Company Profile

Glantus Holdings PLC provides software as a service (SaaS) solution in Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company's solution assists corporates analyze, automate, and digitize their accounts payable function on its proprietary platform to recover lost working capital.

