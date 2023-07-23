T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG) Stock Price Down 0%

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Free Report) fell 0% on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.66 and last traded at $42.67. 1,483 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.98.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 595,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,368,000 after buying an additional 141,646 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (TAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The ETF currently has 37.94m in AUM and 445 holdings. TAGG is an actively-managed fund that holds a wide array of USD-denominated investment-grade bonds with broad maturities.

