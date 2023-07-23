Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Trading Down 3.4%

Sovereign Metals Limited (LON:SVML – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 27.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 28 ($0.37). 83,004 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 28,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.38).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated an “arm” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on shares of Sovereign Metals in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

The company has a market cap of £131.85 million, a PE ratio of -1,400.00 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.99.

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

