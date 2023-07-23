Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) Trading Down 2.1%

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.67. 86,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 722,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Akanda Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akanda

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akanda stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Akanda

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products to patients worldwide. The company operates through Cultivation and Distribution segments. It intends to supply medicinal-grade cannabis and cannabis based medical and wellness products.

