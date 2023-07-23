Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. Approximately 71,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 76,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Northern Lights Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01.

Get Northern Lights Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Lights Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLIT. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Lights Acquisition

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.