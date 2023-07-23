GoGreen Investments (NYSE:GOGN) Trading 9.3% Higher

GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.50. 105,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 117,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

GoGreen Investments Stock Up 9.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoGreen Investments

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GoGreen Investments by 70.0% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,571,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,584,000 after purchasing an additional 647,267 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GoGreen Investments by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 980,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after acquiring an additional 46,311 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GoGreen Investments by 157.1% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 872,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 532,805 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoGreen Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,697,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of GoGreen Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About GoGreen Investments

GoGreen Investments Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the power generation, industrial, transportation, or other industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

