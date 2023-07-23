Barclays Trims Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Target Price to $27.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

REYN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.36 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.86%. Analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

In related news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,975 shares in the company, valued at $269,125.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,300.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 426,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 396,413 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,006.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 295,584 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,057,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,709,000 after acquiring an additional 261,049 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,649,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,444,000 after acquiring an additional 171,697 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 797.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 161,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

