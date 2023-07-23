Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Trading Down 5.4%

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 16,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 200,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Silver X Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$44.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Silver X Mining had a negative return on equity of 23.89% and a negative net margin of 50.84%. The business had revenue of C$6.19 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Silver X Mining Corp. will post 0.026487 EPS for the current year.

Silver X Mining Company Profile

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

