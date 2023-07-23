Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.16. 7,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 981,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.
Context Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.06.
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts predict that Context Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics
Context Therapeutics Company Profile
Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.
Further Reading
