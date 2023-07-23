Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.16. 7,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 981,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Context Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.06.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.21). As a group, equities analysts predict that Context Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTX. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 109.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 79.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.

Further Reading

