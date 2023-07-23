Atlantic Lithium (OTC:ALLIF) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Atlantic Lithium Limited (OTC:ALLIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 81,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 49,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Atlantic Lithium Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41.

About Atlantic Lithium

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

