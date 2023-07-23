Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $73.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RMBS. Susquehanna raised their price target on Rambus from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $60.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. Rambus has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39). Rambus had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 4,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $225,020.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,610,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 42,056 shares of company stock worth $2,002,771 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

