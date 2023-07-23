Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 10.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PINS. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Price Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.75. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

Insider Activity

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $602.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $76,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $76,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 52,189 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $1,594,373.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 237,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,252,692.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 632,375 shares of company stock valued at $16,235,458 over the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Pinterest by 315.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.