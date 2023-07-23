Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.45% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 171.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth $238,000.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.21. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $60.82.

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

