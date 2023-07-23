KeyCorp Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $675.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $547.00 to $675.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOW. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.55.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $582.02 on Friday. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $614.36. The company has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $547.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $479.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $399,550.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,282,198. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $872,202,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 63,533.9% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,708 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,154,000 after acquiring an additional 733,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.