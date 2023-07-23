Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. BNP Paribas currently has $141.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.48.

Prologis Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE PLD opened at $125.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.07 and its 200-day moving average is $123.20. Prologis has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $138.86.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prologis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

