Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.92.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Stock Performance

PGRE stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96.

Paramount Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Paramount Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,938,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,401,000 after purchasing an additional 294,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,375,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,549,000 after purchasing an additional 404,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth about $109,167,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,536,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 137,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,212,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,208,000 after acquiring an additional 125,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.