Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) PT Raised to $428.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Citigroup from $361.00 to $428.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $336.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.35.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Trading Down 2.1 %

PAYC stock opened at $350.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $311.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.50. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $262.11 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $251,551,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.